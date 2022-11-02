The Mecklenburg Middle School volleyball team, the Eastern Division regular season champions, topped Amelia 3-0 to advance to the Southside Middle School conference title game on Saturday but fell 3-2 to Powhatan after dropping a hard-fought 15-8 decision in the final game.
The Phoenix went 11-2 overall on the campaign with both losses coming to Powhatan.
“The season was one for the books,” said MCMS coach Joanna Witt Pittard. “We merged two schools into one unit. We met new friends and made great friendships. These girls really worked hard and played their hearts out during this tournament. Every one of them made an impact on the court. Without each piece of the puzzle, the puzzle seems to fall apart, therefore, as long as we communicated and worked hard, we won. When the time came to push hard and give it all, they did. I could not be any prouder of these girls. Coach Kelly and I have worked really hard to lay a foundation for this Mecklenburg Middle School Team and I believe we have.”
MMS Football, 42-12
The MMS football team completed its regular season with a 42-12 win over Prince Edward last Wednesday night.
The victory improved the Phoenix to 6-1 on the season and earned them a date in the Southside Middle School conference title game at home against Nottoway on Tuesday, November 1.
MMS Coach Bruce Cliborne said his team executed well in the game as Amarae Jones and Jamir Roberts both scored three touchdowns apiece and Chris Baskerville, Jr., added another score in the second half.
