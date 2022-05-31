The 13th seeded York Hight School Falcons took advantage of a one-out double and a Park View miscue in the top of the seventh to plate the go ahead run and then hang on to edge the fourth-seeded Dragons 3-2 in the final baseball game played in school history at Dragon Field on Thursday evening.
The win advanced the Falcons to a Class 3, Region A quarterfinal contest against Colonial Heights HS and improved them to 4-14 on the campaign while the Dragons saw their season come to an end with a 12-8 record.
Park View drew first blood in the contest in the bottom of the first when starting pitcher Jaxton Shook doubled to score leadoff batter Matthew Lynch who had reached after being hit by a pitch for a 1-0 lead.
Shook retired the York side in order in the second and third innings.
Kwondrey Coleman led off the bottom of the third inning with a single and stole second but was gunned down at the plate on a bang-bang play trying to score on an infield groundball. The Dragons did add to their lead later in the inning however when Jaxson Hatcher walked and courtesy runner Austin Burton was able to score on a passed ball to give the Dragons a 2-0 lead.
York scored one run in the top of the fifth when a batter reached after being hit by a pitch and scored on two singles to cut the Dragons lead to 2-1.
The Falcons tied the score in the top of the sixth after taking advantage of a lead-off double, a walk, and an RBI single.
Shook singled to lead off the bottom of the sixth for Park View and DeAndre Watson followed with a single to put runners at first and second with no outs. Drewery replaced Holihan on the mound for York however and recorded two straight strikeouts and got a line out to centerfield to get out of the jam.
The Falcons scored what proved to be the game winner in the top of the seventh by taking advantage of a one-out double by Holihan and a ground ball hit by Buffin that got past a Park View infielder for a 3-2 lead.
Drewery retired the Park View side in order in the bottom of the seventh to seal the victory.
Shook led Park View with two hits in the game while Watson and Coleman added one apiece.
Drewery earned the win on the mound for York while Jake Brame took the loss in relief for Park View.
All-District Honors
Jaxton Shook was named to the Tri-Rivers District first team at pitcher and third base while Jaxson Hatcher was named to the first team at catcher.
DeAndre Watson was named to the second team as an outfielder while Matthew Lynch was named to the second team at second base.
Pitcher Jake Brame was an honorable mention selection as was outfielder Lane Kinker.
