When it comes to VISSA football in Southside Virginia, the Brunswick Academy and Kenston Forest annual fall contest is always one that is circled on the calendar.
The two long-time rivals met on Friday night in Blackstone with Kenston Forest, ranked third in the latest VISAA 8-man football state poll, scoring on seven of its eight offensive possessions and adding a defensive touchdown in the game to pick up a 57-6 victory.
The win improved the Kavaliers to 6-0 on the campaign while a very young Vikings team fell to 3-3.
Kenston went right to work in the game taking the opening kickoff and moving 42-yards on five plays to jump out to a 6-0 lead at the 10:48 mark on a 2-yard touchdown run by quarterback Tyler Turman.
Following a BA punt, Kenston went right back to work as a 16-yard run by Trey Lewis moved the ball into the Vikings redzone. A fourth down facemask penalty against BA extended the drive and Lewis scored on a 6-yard touchdown run. Turman hit Kendall Thorne with a 2-point conversion pass for a 14-0 lead at the 3:53 mark of the opening quarter.
BA took over near midfield following the kickoff and Jerry Powell picked up 13-yards on a first down carry. The speedster picked up good yardage on three straight rushes later in the drive to give the Vikings a first-and-goal from the 10-yard line. KFS was whistled for a tripping call on fourth down giving BA another first-and-goal from the 4-yard line but the Kavaliers defense held to regain possession of the pigskin.
The Kavs then went 93 yards on eight plays to get on the scoreboard again when Turman hit Thorne with a 30-yard touchdown pass. Turman ran in the 2-point conversion for a 22-0 lead at the 8:05 mark of the second quarter.
A bad snap backed the Vikings up on their next offensive series, forcing a punt.
Turman then connected with Lewis on a pass across the middle that he took to the house for a 55-yard touchdown grab and a 28-0 lead with 3:56 remaining in the first half.
Following the kickoff, BA fumbled near midfield and Kenston’s Ryan Whitehead scooped up the loose ball and rumbled 39-yards for a score. Turman’s 2-point conversion run gave Kenston a 36-0 lead at the 3:46 mark.
Brunswick Academy fought back on its next drive as quarterback Shaun Powell hit Harrison Harper with a pass on the home sideline and the senior made a nice move to get by a Kavaliers defender and take it to the endzone for a 46-yard touchdown catch at the 2:22 mark.
Kenston added a final score on the final play of the first half when Turman hit Thorne with a 38-yard touchdown pass. Turman added a 2-point conversion run for a 44-6 halftime lead.
Using a running clock in the second half, KFS struck late in the third quarter when Thorne hit Lewis with a 35-yard halfback pass for a score and a 51-6 lead,
The Vikings got a 58-yard run from Dakota Clark late in the fourth quarter but a fumble on the next play was recovered by the Kavaliers.
Kenston got a 65-yard run from Steve Dormady to set them up in the redzone late in the game and Damian Pack scored on a 14-yard touchdown run for the final points in the contest.
Unofficial Statistics
KFBA
First Downs…………………18 6
Rushes-yds…………………28-270 22-63
Passes………………………7-19-0 2-5-0
Passing yds…………………192 43
Fumbles-lost………………..2-0 4-3
Penalties-yds…………….....6-51 6-50
Punts-avg…………………...0-0 3-34.0
BA Rushing – J. Powell 14-38, S. Powell 4-(-9), Team 2-(-26), McAden 1-2, Clark 1-58. Passing – S. Powell, 2-5-0-43, Holloway, 0-2-0-0. Receiving – Harper 1-46, J. Powell 1-(-3).
KFS Rushing – Turman 6-52, Whitehead 7-35, Lewis 7-72, Henshaw 5-33, Dormady 2-64. Passing – Turman, 6-17-0-157, Lewis, 0-1-0-0, Thorne, 1-1-0-35. Receiving – Lewis 3-98, Thorne 4-94.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.