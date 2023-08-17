Lady Phoenix Are Young This Season

The Mecklenburg County High School volleyball team has a new skipper as Patrick Love takes over the reins for the second season. Love will be assisted by former Park View HS standout Dare Wright Williams who played collegiately at Virginia Wesleyan and Toby Newcomb who coached many of the girls on the NCDVC club team.
“We only have two seniors and one returner off last year's team but we won't use that as an excuse,” said Love. “We are looking to establish a very positive and healthy team culture and compete relentlessly in every match. Hopefully we'll have a chance to win in the end. Many of the JV players from last year have moved up to varsity. I know some of these players from having coached them and watched them over the years. They are top-notch student-athletes and relentless competitors. Our group of sophomores is an especially exciting class.”
Grace Newcomb, an All-District and All-Region performer, and Abby Crowder are the lone seniors on this year’s team while the junior class includes Kaleigh Gill, Meredith Graham, Jansyn King and Julie King.
Sophomores on the varsity club include Aliza Hatcher, Kennedy Poole, Grace Walsh and Aubree Wilbourne.
Hatcher and Poole will serve as setters for the Mecklenburg hitters which include Newcomb, Crowder, Gill, Walsh and the King twins.
Graham will come in as a defensive specialist while Wilbourne will serve as the libero.
“The keys for the season are coming together and working hard to grow and improve as a team and as individual players,” said Love.
The JV team is made up of sophomores Jocelyn Ashworth, Taylor Davidson, Danika Doyle, Kensley Neal, Kaylin Seamans and Karlea Wilson. Freshman players include Chloe Brogden, Ainsley Dooley, Katie Hayes, Avery Puryear and Chaisley Snodgrass
“We're running a 6-2 offense and the varsity players are familiar with it and working well within that scheme,” said Love. “We're running the same offense on JV and while it's taking a little more time for those players to get comfortable with it, we think it's the right move to go ahead and have them running a more advanced system.”
The Lady Phoenix fell 3-1 in a scrimmage to Amherst HS on Thursday night while the junior varsity team won its scrimmage.
Mecklenburg will open the regular season at home on August 22 against J. F. Webb High School.
