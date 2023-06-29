SH Ponytails Split a Pair

The South Hill Ponytails stayed alive in the Dixie Softball District tournament after earning a 7-3 win over Clarksville in an elimination game on Sunday afternoon.
South Hill jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the second and then added three runs in the fifth to seal the victory.
Brooklyn Taylor went the distance in the circle to earn the win, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out nine and walking three. She also added a hit and scored a run in the victory.
Kaleigh Keen and Cailee Klein both had a hit, drove in a run, and scored a run for South Hill while Kaisley Jackson and Bella Gunter added a hit and Karli Snead added a hit and drove in a run. Kira Haislip scored twice and Paynter Satterwhite scored once.
South Hill ran into a tough Nottoway team in the opener and fell by a 15-0 score as the visitors jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the third inning and then added seven runs in the fourth.
Snead pitched all four innings for South Hill allowing eight earned runs while striking out one and walking four.
