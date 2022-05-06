Lady Dragons Blank Greensville

The Park View High School varsity softball team outhit Greensville 13-3 and got a shutout in the circle from pitcher Alex Love in the Lady Dragons’ 11-0 win at home on Thursday afternoon.
The victory improved Park View to 6-5 overall and 5-1 in the Tri-Rivers District.
The Lady Dragons went right to work in the first inning when Kaylee Coker walked, Jordyn Jackson singled and Ashlyn Lewis doubled to drive in both baserunners for a 2-0 lead. Alex Love followed with an RBI single and scored on an Avery Evans single.
Park View added two runs in the second inning when Jordyn Maclin and Coker walked and Tori Powell doubled to score both baserunners.
The Lady Dragons scored four runs in the third inning when Carrington Sasser walked and scored on an RBI single by Evans. Paige Springer later reached on an error to score Evans and she scored on a groundout by Maclin. Coker singled and scored on a single by Jackson.
Park View added its final run in the fourth inning when Springer singled, Danasia Sturdivant singled and Coker singled.
Evans, Springer, Coker, Lewis and Jackson led Park View with two hits apiece on the day while Powell, Lewis and Evans had 2 RBI apiece.
Love picked up the win in the circle, giving up three hits while striking out two and walking two.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.