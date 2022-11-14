The top-seeded Brunswick Academy varsity football team put the exclamation point on an outstanding season by topping second-seeded Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 35-20 in the Virginia Independent Schools Division II 8-man football state title game on Saturday afternoon at the Dinwiddie Sports Complex.
The state title was BA’s first in 8-man football and fourth overall in school history.
The victory completed a 11-1 season for the Vikings while BSH finished with a 7-4 record.
“We started at the end of July and it has been a lot of hard work,” said BA coach Bubba Weidman who took over at the head coach of the Vikings two and a half seasons ago. “I’m proud of my line and the way these boys came together as a team this season.”
The Vikings got on the board first in the game when Jerry Powell, Jr., burst through the middle of the line and outran the Knights’ secondary for a 70-yard touchdown at the 2:08 mark of the opening quarter. A PAT by freshman kicker Carter Early gave BA an early 7-0 lead.
Brunswick Academy’s defense forced a punt on Huguenot’s next offensive set and the Vikings went back to work.
A 14-yard run by DeMarion Whitfield-Smith moved the Vikings onto the Knights’ side of the field and BA picked up an automatic first down on fourth-and-long when a personal foul was called on BSH.
The Vikings took advantage and on fourth-and-short, BA quarterback Brenden Holloway hooked up with Jayden Watson on a 16-yard touchdown pass as Early added the PAT for a 14-0 lead.
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot came back with one of their best offensive drives of the game as quarterback Afton Harrow hit Will Fichter with a 22-yard pass completion to move onto the BA side of the field.
After converting a fourth-and-2 with a hard run up the middle by Hunter Case, Huguenot got on the scoreboard when Harrow hit David Mann with a 13-yard touchdown pass. Case added a two-point conversion run as BSH trimmed the BA lead to 14-8 at the halftime break.
The Vikings set the tone early in the second half as they took the second half kickoff and went to work and on third-and-1, Whitfield-Smith took a handoff and ran over two defenders on his way to a 54-yard touchdown. The PAT by Early extended the lead to 21-7 at the 10:22 mark of the third quarter.
The Knights refused to quit however and the team marched 50 yards on seven plays to answer on a 13-yaard touchdown run by Case to cut the BA lead to 21-14 at the 6:46 mark of the third quarter.
The Vikings coughed the ball up on their next possession but the BA defense stiffened, forcing a punt.
BA took at their 14-yard line and put together a stellar offensive drive as Whitfield-Smith picked up 12-yards to move the ball near midfield and Jayden Watson added a 12-yard run to advance the pigskin to the BSH 47-yard line.
A 14-yard run by Whitfield-Smith moved the ball into the redzone and Powell scored on a 3-yard touchdown run as the PAT by Early gave the Vikings a 28-14 lead at the 7:37 mark of the stanza.
After forcing a Knights’ punt, BA went back to work as a 27-yard run by Whitfield-Smith moved the ball inside of the redzone and he scored on a 15-yard touchdown run as the PAT by Early gave the Vikings a 35-14 lead with 3:00 minutes left to play.
Huguenot scored a final touchdown on a 4-yard pass from Harrow to Mann to cut the margin to 35-20 with 1:22 left to play.
Whitfield-Smith picked up 13-yards for BA on a third down rush and the Vikings only had to take a knee to put the clamps on the state championship.
Whitfield-Smith led BA with 185 yards on 19 rushes and scored two touchdowns while Powell added 149 yards on 15 carries with two touchdowns.
Unofficial Statistics
BABSH
First Downs…………17 15
Rushes-yds………..41-366 30-88
Passes………….…..1-2-0 14-20-0
Passing yds………….16124
Fumbles-lost………..1-1 .. 0-0
Penalties-yds……….7-55 9-77
Punts-avg…………..1-28.0 4-38.5
BA Rushing – Powell 15-149, Watson 2-14, Holloway 3-6, Whitfield-Smith 18-182, Parrish 3-15. Passing – Whitfield-Smith 0-1-0-0, Holloway 1-1-0-16. Receiving yards – Watson 1-16.
