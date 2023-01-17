The Mecklenburg County High School boys’ varsity basketball team played their hearts out but came up short at home last Wednesday night, falling 57-47 to visiting Heritage HS out of Lynchburg.
“The kids played hard and competed but we lost it inside on the glass,” said Mecklenburg coach Danny Watkins. “We were missing two of our bigs tonight and we need to get them back healthy.”
The Phoenix (5-8, 3-3) stayed with the visitors in the first quarter in the non-district contest as a runner by Tomar Logan late in the first quarter cut the deficit to 12-9.
Back-to-back layups by Kratavion Thomas gave Mecklenburg a 16-15 lead at the 3:40 mark of the second quarter and the Phoenix took a 23-22 lead to the halftime break.
A trey by Derrion Brooks gave Mecklenburg a 28-24 lead and Amonta Farrar hit a runner at the 4:53 mark of the third quarter for a 30-24 lead.
Koby Alexander hit a layup and made a free-throw for a 3-point play with under a second to play in the third stanza to knot the game at 33.
A bucket by Alvian Lewis gave Mecklenburg a 35-34 lead at the 7:08 mark of the fourth quarter.
Two free-throws by Alexander gave the Phoenix their final lead of the night at 37-36 at the 6:12 mark before Liberty went on a 9-0 run to take a 45-37 lead on a layup at the 3:49 mark.
T. Logan hit two layups over the final two and a half minutes but Heritage hung on for the 10-point win.
Washington led all scorers with 25 points for Heritage while T. Logan led Mecklenburg with 13 points and Farrar added 10.
Mecklenburg……9 14 10 14 - 47
Heritage………..12 10 11 24 – 57
Mecklenburg – T. Logan 13, Thomas 5, Brooks 5, Farrar 10, Alexander 6, Lewis 3, S. Logan 5.
Heritage – McMillion 11, Prince 1, Washington 25, Yulle 11.
Tunstall, 73-30
The Phoenix fell 73-30 on the road at Tunstall HS last Tuesday night in a district contest.
Tunstall jumped out to a 23-8 lead in the first quarter and outscored Mecklenburg 18-10 in the second stanza to take a 41-18 lead to the halftime break.
A 21-10 run by Tunstall in the third quarter put the game on ice.
Brown led Tunstall with 18 points while Farrar led the Phoenix with six points.
Tunstall…………23 18 21 11 – 73
Mecklenburg……..8 10 10 2 – 30
Tunstall – Morison 10, Cobbs 5, Witcher 4, Edmonds 8, Pool 11, Ladd 9, Brown 18, Higdon 4.
Mecklenburg – Lewis 2, T. Logan 4, Thomas 4, Brooks 5, Farrar 6, Alexander 3, McDonald 2, S. Logan 4.
MJV’s Split
The Mecklenburg County JV boys split a pair of games last week, topping Tunstall but falling 47-38 to Heritage last Wednesday night.
Jah Harris led the Baby Phoenix with 16 points in the win over Tunstall while I’szwhohn Bragg and Burdell Haskins, Jr., added nine points apiece and Malachi Goode scored five. Shamareon Rainey and Bronson Ross scored four points apiece in the victory while Keyontae Simmons added two.
