King Finishes 7th in 100 at State

Mecklenburg County High School senior Markeria King finished seventh in the 100 Meter Dash and eighth in the 200 Meter Dash at the VHSL Class 4 Track & Field State Championships over the weekend at Liberty University.
King ran a 12.35 in the preliminaries of the 100 Meter Dash to finish fifth overall and then ran a 13.10 in the finals for a seventh-place finish.
She ran a 25.49 in the prelims in the 200 Meter Dash and recorded a time of 25.97 to finish eighth in the finals.
King also recorded a leap of 16-1 to finish 13th in the Long Jump at the state meet.
Koby Alexander had a distance of 40-09 in the Triple Jump to finish in 19th place while he recorded a leap of 18-4.5 to finish 25th in the Long Jump.
