The Mecklenburg County High School varsity softball team got a dominant performance in the circle from pitcher Amelia Whittington and some timely hitting and base running to earn a 12-0 shutout victory over visiting Tunstall HS on Friday evening.
The win improved Mecklenburg to 3-7 overall and 2-3 in the Piedmont District.
Whittington went the distance, striking out four and walking three over five innings while allowing three hits and hitting one batter.
Mecklenburg went right to work in the contest in the bottom of the first as Carrington Sasser singled, Tori Powell reached on a fielder’s choice and Jordyn Jackson drew a walk to load the bases. Jansyn King tripled to clear the bases and Paige Springer singled to give the local team a 4-0 lead.
Alex Love and Jackson singled and scored in the second inning while Sasser walked and Powell reached on a fielder’s choice and scored to increase the lead to 9-0.
The Lady Phoenix added three runs in the third inning when Skyla King singled and Love and Sasser reached on errors and scored for the final margin.
JV Girls Fall
The Mecklenburg County High School JV softball team fell 10-9 on the road at Tunstall on Friday evening.
In their first action since April 3, the Baby Phoenix fell behind 10-2 in the third inning before staging a furious comeback that came up just short.
The loss dropped the JV’s to 7-2 overall and 4-1 in the district.
Aliza Hatcher relieved starting pitcher Peyton Ellis in the third inning and held the hot-hitting Tunstall bats in check down the stretch.
Hatcher also went 4 for 4 at the plate with four runs and an RBI. Kensley Neal went 3 for 4 with a run and 2 RBI while Taylor Davidson reached base in all four at-bats, including a two-RBI single as the Phoenix rallied. Ellis and Jordyn Maclin also added hits.
