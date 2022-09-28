MMS Tops Halifax, 38-6

The Mecklenburg Middle School football team improved to 3-0 on the season with a 38-6 win over Halifax on the road Thursday afternoon.
The local team got off to a good start in the game when Jamir Roberts scored the first touchdown of the night and Chris Baskerville, Jr., added a 2-point conversion run.
Roberts scored the second touchdown of the night and Nick Hayes hit Roberts with a 2-point conversion pass for a 16-0 lead.
The Phoenix got a touchdown from Howard Horton and a 2-point conversion run from Ta’mon Mayo to open up a 24-0 lead in the second quarter and then got another touchdown from D’Lyzwohn Bragg for a 30-0 lead at the halftime break.
Javon Mayo added the final touchdown for the local team in the second half.
“I thought we played well,” said MMS Coach Bruce Cliborne. “We jumped on them early and our defense really played well.”
The contest allowed Cliborne to get his younger players some key playing time in the second half.
MMS will welcome Russell Middle School to Baskerville on Wednesday night for a 6 p.m. contest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.