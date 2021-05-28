Former Park View High School standout Keldon Johnson recently completed a fantastic second season playing for the San Antonio Spurs in the National Baseball Association.
The Spurs saw their season come to an end last Wednesday night after falling to No. 9 Memphis in a Western Conference play-in game.
Johnson finished with a double-double in the game, scoring 11 points and grabbing 11 rebounds with one assist in 31 minutes of action.
For the season, Johnson’s first as a starter in the NBA, he averaged 12.8 points per game, 6.0 rebounds per game and 1.8 assists per game. Johnson shot 47.9% from the field, 33.1% from the 3-point line and 74% from the free-throw line.
Center Jakob Poeltl and Johnson led the Spurs in games played with 69. Johnson was fourth on the team in scoring and finished third in rebounds per game.
While he continues to learn the pro game, something that Spurs legendary Coach Greg Popovich says he is doing quite well, there were certainly some outstanding moments for the young star this season.
He became the first Spurs player since Tim Duncan in 2013 to have a 20-20 game when he scored 23 points and pulled down a career-high 21 points in a victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 19th.
Johnson also became the third youngest and fifth-fastest Spur to reach 1,000 career points on May 13th.
H is also the ninth player in Spurs history to be selected as a NBA Rising Star although the annual contest between the top first-year and second-year players was not played during All-Star weekend this year due to COVID-19.
CC was Spectacular
Former Park View HS standout Odicci Alexander, a redshirt senior pitcher for James Madison University, was nothing short of sensational over the weekend in the NCAA Knoxville (TN) regionals, capturing two wins and earning a save as the Lady Dukes went 3-0 to claim the title and earn a date in this weekend’s Super Regional against the University of Missouri.
The regional title game victory was the 27th in a row for No. 21 JMU and improved the Lady Dukes to 37-1 on the season.
Alexander set the JMU school record for strikeouts in a game with 19 in the regional opener, a grueling 4-3 win over No. 25 Liberty in 10 innings.
She was also fantastic on the mound Saturday in a 3-1 win over No. 9 Tennessee. She scattering six hits in the contest while striking out five. She also went 1 for 3 at the plate.
In the title game, Alexander had to dig deep after falling behind 3-1 but the JMU offense rallied for an 8-5 victory over a gritty Liberty team. Alexander allowed four earned runs and struck out six over 5 1/3 innings. She also went 2 for 4 at the plate with a RBI.
When an ESPN reporter questioned JMU coach Loren LaPorte about the number of innings that Alexander had thrown over the weekend during the Tennessee game, she had a great response about her super senior.
“She’s our horse and we are going to ride her.”
The journey for Alexander and JMU will continue in the NCAA tournament super regionals later this week when the Lady Dukes faces No. 8 Missouri with the winner earning a bid to the NCAA Softball World Series.
Best Wishes to CC and the Lady Dukes!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.