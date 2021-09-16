Lady Dragons Capture a Pair

The 2021 Park View High School varsity volleyball team consists of front, left to right, Jaidan Alexander, manager; Tori Powell, Kaylee Newman, Carrington Sasser, Avery Evans, Alex Love and Nataly Chevere, manager. On the back from left are Coach Erin James, Deaona Watkins, Ahmyah Hicks, Asia Green, Jordyn Jackson, Hannah Powell, Paige Springer, Kaylee Coker and Head Coach Emma Jones. (Dennis Smith)