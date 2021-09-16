Lady Dragons Capture a Pair

The Park View High School varsity volleyball team improved to 3-2 on the season with a pair of Tri-Rivers District wins last week.
The Lady Dragons topped Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 3-0 on Thursday, winning the three games by the scores of 25-13, 25-11 and 25-9.
Deaona Watkins led Park View with eight aces and three kills while Kayli Coker tallied six aces and three kills and Hannah Powell added three kills and two aces.
Paige Springer and Jordyn Jackson finished with four aces and a kill for the Lady Dragons while Carrington Sasser totaled four aces. Asia Green finished with two aces and Avery Evans added one ace.
Park View topped Surry HS 3-0 at home last Tuesday night, winning the three games by the scores of 25-8, 25-5 and 25-10.
Tori Powell led Park View with nine aces and one kill while Coker tallied five aces and two kills. Jackson finished with six aces in the victory while Watkins added five. Green had three aces in the match while Alex Love, Springer and Evans added two apiece.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.