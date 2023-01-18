Lady Phoenix Earn Two Victories; Top Tunstall for First Win in Program History

The Mecklenburg County High School varsity girls’ basketball team jumped out to a commanding lead early and cruised to a 47-6 victory over Tunstall HS last Tuesday night for their first win in program history.
The Lady Phoenix kept the momentum going and earned their second win of the season on Thursday night with a 37-22 win over Altavista.
The Lady Phoenix (2-10, 1-5) got a trey from Jordyn Maclin at the 6:18 mark in Tuesday’s landmark win for a 3-2 lead and Maclin added a runner for a 5-2 lead at the 6:01 mark.
Four straight points by Daniya White ran the lead to 13-2 at the 2:22 mark and Sophia Janson buried a short jumper for a 20-5 lead late in the opening quarter.
Mecklenburg continued to pour it on the second quarter as Dazmine White hit a short jumper at the 5:34 mark and Danella Davis added a layup as the Lady Phoenix took a 27-5 lead to the halftime break.
With a running clock, Mecklenburg cruised in the second half as a trey by Maclin extended the lead to 35-5 early in the third quarter on the way to the lopsided victory.
Daniya White led the Lady Phoenix with 14 points in the contest while Maclin added 12.
Mecklenburg………20 7 10 10 - 47
Tunstall……………..5 0 0 1 – 6
Mecklenburg – Boswell 4, Janson 5, Watkins 4, Maclin 12, Davis 4, Daz. White 4, Dan. White 14.
Tunstall – Burke 3, Brooks 2, Fulp 1.
Mecklenburg, 37-22
The Lady Phoenix spurted out to an 11-2 lead against Altavista on Thursday night on their way to a 37-22 victory for a second straight win.
The game was a special one for Coach Mike Barmoy who earned his 300th career win coaching girls’ basketball (JV and varsity.)
Maclin knocked down three treys in the opening quarter for Mecklenburg while Daniya White added a bucket for the early lead.
Altavista fought back in the second quarter to outscore the Lady Phoenix 9-7 and trim the lead to 18-11 at the halftime break.
Mecklenburg pulled away with a 13-4 run in the third quarter behind five points from Dan. White and treys from Jaliyah Boswell and Maclin.
White led the Lady Phoenix with 13 points while Maclin added 12.
Mecklenburg……11 7 13 6 – 37
Altavista………….2 9 4 7 - 22
Mecklenburg – Boswell 6, Janson 2, Dixon 2, Pamplin 2, Maclin 12, Dan. White 13.
Altavista – Puryear 2, Berger 7, Crider 6, Stone 2, Paul 1, Stinette 2, Powell 2.
MJV’s Win Two
The Mecklenburg HS junior varsity girls’ basketball team held on for a 31-30 win over visiting Tunstall last Tuesday night.
KK Mangrum led the Baby Phoenix with eight points while Rihanna Robertson scored six, Nealoni Tucker tallied five, Grace Walsh and Maggie Webb totaled four and Erica Mason and Crissy Baskerville added two apiece.
The JV’s won their second game of the week with a 27-14 win over Altavista.
Walsh scored nine points to lead the Baby Phoenix while Mason scored eight, Tucker tallied six and Webb and Robertson added two apiece.
