The South Hill All-Stars overcame an opening game loss to rebound and top Greensville and Brunswick in elimination games before falling to Dinwiddie in the Babe Ruth 13-15 year-old District 2 tournament in Crewe on Saturday evening.
South Hill finished the tourney with a 2-2 record to earn third place while Brunswick went 0-2, playing against two good teams.
Below is a recap of games involving our two local teams.
Dinwiddie, 15-5
Dinwiddie punched its ticket to the championship round with a 15-5 win over South Hill in an elimination game on Saturday evening in Crewe.
South Hill got off to a good start in the game and took a 4-2 lead to the bottom of the fourth but Dinwiddie rebounded with three runs to take the lead and then added one run in the fifth and nine in the sixth to complete the scoring.
Lucas Crutchfield and Landan Beale had one hit and 1 RBI apiece in the game for South Hill while Colin Icenhour, Devin Dunn, Maddox Sasser, Meshari Greenly and Jake Smiley added one hit apiece and Londan Tucker added an RBI.
Smiley, Sasser, Dunn and Greenly all saw mound time in the game.
SH, 12-7
South Hill eliminated Brunswick from the tournament with a 12-7 win on Saturday afternoon.
Brunswick scored three runs in the first inning and took a 5-1 lead into the bottom of the third before South Hill rallied with three runs and then added three runs in the fourth, three runs in the fifth and two in the sixth to pull away.
Maddox Sasser had a big game for South Hill going 2 for 3 with two runs scored and 4 RBI while Devin Dunn went 2 for 3 and scored three runs. Smiley had a hit and drove in two runs while scoring one and Icenhour had a hit and scored two runs. Crutchfield, and Londan Tucker had a hit and scored a run while Tucker Warren drove in two runs and Greenly drove in one.
Demari Hawkins led Brunswick going 3 for 4 at the plate with 2 RBI and two runs scored while Colton Powell had a hit and 2 RBI, Cole Powell had two hits and Jack Mitchell had one hit, scored one run, and drove in one run.
Hawkins pitched four innings for Brunswick allowing four earned runs on four hits while striking out four and walking four. Evan Rock pitched two innings and allowed three earned runs on five hits while striking out one and walking one.
MJ Wright got the start and pitched two innings for South Hill allowing five earned runs on five hits while striking out three and walking four. Crutchfield pitched the last five innings, allowing two unearned runs on three hits while striking out nine and walking two.
SH, 16-4
South Hill jumped out to a commanding 15-0 lead in the third inning and cruised to a 16-4 win over Emporia/Greensville in an elimination game on Friday evening.
Ian Watson had a big game for South Hill going 2 for 3 with two runs scored and 4 RBI while Icenhour went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and 3 RBI. Wright went 2 for 3 with three runs scored and 2 RBI and Warren went 1 for 2 with two runs scored and 2 RBI. Tucker went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI while Dunn added two hits with a run scored and an RBI. Sasser had a hit, an RBI, and scored a run while Landan Beale had a hit and scored two runs and Greenly had a hit and scored a run.
Icenhour picked up the win on the mound, throwing four innings and allowing three earned runs on seven hits while striking out seven and walking two. Greenly pitched the final inning and struck out one.
Dinwiddie, 19-5
Dinwiddie topped Brunswick 19-5 on Friday in the local team’s first game in the tournament.
Dinwiddie jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first inning and did not look back.
Brunswick scored one run in the second inning and four in the fourth.
Kaeden Moore scored two runs to pace Brunswick in the contest while AJ Garnes and Cole Powell added a hit and scored a run. Jayden Satchell scored one run for the local team while Hawkins and McAden added one hit apiece.
Nottoway, 12-5
Nottoway jumped out to a 5-3 lead in the third inning and then added four runs in the fourth and three in the sixth on the way to a 12-5 win in the opener.
Icenhour, Dunn, Greenly, Adam Jones and Sasser all had one hit apiece for South Hill in the game while Greenly, Tucker and Sasser added one RBI apiece.
Dunn, Jones and Sasser saw mound time in the game for South Hill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.