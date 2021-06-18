The top-seeded Park View High School boys soccer team cruised by eighth-seeded Lakeland HS 8-0 on Monday evening in South Hill in a VHSL Class 3, Region A quarterfinal contest.
The victory improved the Dragons to 8-0 on the season and earned them a home date in the semifinals on Wednesday at Dragon Field with a date in the regional title game on the line.
The Dragons ran Coach Pepe Pacheco’s game plan to perfection, jumping out to a 5-0 lead in the first half.
Chase Crabel got Park View on the scoreboard on a rebound from a deflected kick for a 1-0 lead at the 23:40 mark of the first half.
Jacob Fadool scored two straight goals on assists from his brother Elias Fadool for a 3-0 lead at the 11:12 mark of the first half.
Justin Zincone scored on a nice kick though traffic on an assist from J. Fadool for a 4-0 lead at the 6:40 mark and J. Fadool added another goal on an assist from Zincone for the hat trick at the 5:48 mark to give the Dragons a 5-0 lead that they would take to the halftime break.
J. Fadool scored at the 34:34 mark of the second half on an assist from Zincone and then added his fifth goal of the night at the 22:42 mark of the second half.
C. Crabel scored his second goal of the night at the 20:40 mark on an assist from J. Fadool to put the exclamation mark on the victory.
PV Girls on the Road
The eighth-seeded Park View girls’ soccer team was scheduled to play top-seeded York HS in a Class 3, Region A quarterfinal contest on Tuesday evening but results were not available at press time.
