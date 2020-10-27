Dr. D Sports: Shearin Named PV Skipper

Matt Shearin was recently named as the new head coach of the Park View High School varsity baseball team.
Shearin, a former football and baseball player for the Dragons and a 2007 graduate, said he is looking forward to the challenge of taking over the Park View baseball program.
“It means a lot,” he said. “I am excited and a little nervous.”
Shearin said former Coach Michael Greene reached out to him after he made his decision to leave Park View for Kenston Forest School earlier this year and told him he hoped he would consider taking the job.
“When it became available, Coach Greene reached out to me,” said Shearin. “I learned a lot playing for him but even more serving as an assistant coach under him.”
Shearin said coaching a JV team during his senior year at Liberty University helped set him on his career path.
“I was average athletically but I always wanted to help others,” said Shearin. “In my senior year in college, I had the opportunity to coach the JV baseball team at Warren County. I knew from that moment on what I wanted to do and that was teach and coach high-school baseball.”
Shearin, who served as an assistant coach for the Dragons’ baseball team the past three seasons and is a Physical Education teacher at the school, said the Park View baseball team will be young this spring.
“We lost a lost a lot of seniors from the team that went to the state tournament and we will be young,” he said. “I will have a number of seniors this year playing for the first time.”
Shearin said he hopes to continue the tradition of the program and the strong foundation set by Coach Greene over the years.
“I want to continue the success of the Park View baseball program,” he said.
Park View athletic director Michael Barmoy said Shearin is a good fit for the position.
“He knows the kids and they know him,” said Barmoy. “I think he will do a good job.”
Carroll Named Girls’ Soccer Coach
Josh Carroll of South Hill was recently named as the new head coach of the Park View HS girls’ soccer team. Carroll takes over for Mark Roberts who stepped down after the spring sports season was cancelled earlier this year.
Conditioning Starts in Early November
Sports conditioning at Park View HS is scheduled to begin the first week in November.
“I am going to meet with the coaches and put a schedule together,” said Park View athletic director Michael Barmoy. “Most of the coaches with spring sports teams will probably wait until after the first of the year to get started. We are going to have a schedule set on different days to give the kids a chance to attend conditioning (if they plan to play more than one sport.)”
There are still a number of questions up in the air about VHSL winter sports that are scheduled to start when basketball practice opens on December 7.
Two schools in the Tri-Rivers District, Surry HS and Sussex-Central HS, recently announced that they will not play winter sports this year.
This could lead to scheduling problems for the programs that are planning to play as most high-school teams across the state are playing only district games due to the reduction of the regular season under the VHSL “Championships plus One” plan.
As of now, Mecklenburg County’s two high-schools Park View and Bluestone, are still planning to participate in winter sports.
As has been the case since the COVID-19 pandemic began, there appears to be a lot of things still up in the air.
Stay tuned!
