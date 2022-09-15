Lady Phoenix Split a Pair of Five-Game Matches

Mecklenburg County High School volleyball coach Justin Kirkland expected two tough contests on the road last week in Piedmont District action and that proved to be the case.
The Lady Phoenix topped Halifax County 3-2 in a five-game set last Tuesday evening before falling 3-2 to Bassett on Thursday in a five-game set.
The loss on Thursday dropped Mecklenburg to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the district.
Mecklenburg trailed 2-1 to Halifax after dropping the third game by the score of 26-24 but fought back to win the fourth game 25-14 and then captured the fifth game by a 15-4 score.
Lillie Puryear led the Lady Phoenix with nine kills while Paige Springer added eight kills and three blocks and Grace Newcomb and Whitney Polster added six kills apiece. Tori Powell led Mecklenburg with 10 assists in the victory while Polster totaled five and Newcomb added four.
“The win at Halifax was huge for our confidence,” said Coach Kirkland. “Getting a come-from-behind district win in a hostile environment really brought our girls together. In my experience, adversity breeds cohesiveness and that was the case Tuesday.”
Kirkland said the team found itself in a similar experience at Bassett on Thursday.
“In the huddle after the 3rd set I jokingly said to the girls, ‘Dang, y'all just love to play five, don't you?’ Sure enough, we rallied in the fourth set to force a fifth and we had Bassett on the ropes as we held a 9-8 lead, but we ran slap into a wall and just seemed to run out of gas, falling 15-9 to them. Playing two five-set matches with only a day in between is physically taxing and fatigue could possibly be why we came up short against Bassett, but as I tell the girls, "No excuses; be better."
Springer led Mecklenburg with nine kills and five blocks in the match while G. Newcomb added eight kills and three assists and Elena Bailey tallied four kills and five blocks. Polster and Puryear also added four kills in the match.
JV’s Win Two
The Mecklenburg County junior varsity volleyball team improved to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the Piedmont District with a pair of wins over Halifax and Bassett last week.
The Baby Phoenix dropped the first game to Bassett 25-13 but rebounded to win the second game 25-13 and the third game by the score of 15-11.
Jansyn King led Mecklenburg with eight kills while Julie King added three kills, three assists and two blocks in the win. Aliza Hatcher tallied five assists in the match.
The Baby Phenix topped Halifax 2-0, capturing the two games by the scores of 25-18 and 25-20.
Jansyn King led Mecklenburg with two kills and three assists while Aliza Hatcher added a kill and four assists. Kaleigh Gill, Meredith Graham and Grace Walsh added one kill apiece.
“The JV’s continue to impress but faced their first real test at Bassett,” said Kirkland. “They looked very flat and unenthusiastic in the first set but they found their spark in the second set reversing the score from the first set and completed the comeback in the third set.”
