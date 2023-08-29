The visiting Brunswick High School varsity football team got the season off to a great start by topping Mecklenburg County 16-13 in a hard-fought contest on Friday night in Baskerville.
The kickoff for the contest was moved back to 8 p.m. due to the warm conditions as a large crowd turned out to support the two local teams.
“This was a classic rivalry game,” said Brunswick coach Darrell Owens.” I'm very proud of the effort of my team especially my undersized defensive line. Mecklenburg's offensive line is huge. Our three defensive linemen battled all night and made the difference in this victory for us. Besides the two touchdown passes, we didn't have much success at all on offense. The defense kept us in the game the entire time. We were able to capitalize off of their turnovers in the second half and secure the victory. It was a great way to open the season for us,”
Mecklenburg coach LeVar Medley said a few mistakes were the difference in the contest.
“We made some mistakes,” he said. “The kids played hard and those mistakes are correctable. We are still learning each other (players and coaches) and we have to come together in crucial situations but I am proud of my kids and how they competed.”
The Phoenix got off to a great start in the game, forcing a punt from Brunswick on their first offensive series and then getting a good return from Shamarion Rainey on the ensuing punt.
After a 15-yard penalty against the Bulldogs, Mecklenburg took over at the Brunswick 25-yard line and three plays later, Zaccheus Gooch scored on a 16-yard touchdown run. The PAT by Keenan Edmonds gave the Phoenix a 7-0 lead at the 9:21 mark of the opening quarter.
The Mecklenburg defense was super in the first half allowing Brunswick only four first downs while forcing three punts. The Brunswick defense was equally as impressive, keeping the Phoenix scoreless for the rest as the first half as Mecklenburg took a 7-0 lead to the halftime break.
The Brunswick defense backed Mecklenburg up on their first possession of the second half and took over near midfield following a punt.
After quarterback Jayden Tucker picked up a first down on a 5-yard run, the senior signal caller hooked up with Tyreion Coleman on a 33-yard touchdown pass. The PAT by Cameron Raney knotted the score at seven at the 8:01 mark of the third quarter.
Mecklenburg answered on their next possession and marched 70-yards on 14 plays to hit paydirt when Derrion Brooks connected with Kratavion Thomas on a 5-yard touchdown pass with 30 seconds left in the quarter. The Phoenix were not able to convert the conversion attempt and settled for a 13-6 lead.
Malachi Harris had a 26-yard run on the scoring drive for Mecklenburg while Brooks completed 3 of 4 passes.
Mecklenburg was whistled for two consecutive 15-yard penalties on Brunswick’s next offensive series giving the Bulldogs’ possession at the Bulldogs’ 38-yard line.
Two bad snaps thwarted the momentum for Brunswick and they were forced to punt but the Bulldogs’ Caliyahl Owen came up with an immediate fumble recovery at the Mecklenburg 27-yard line.
The Mecklenburg defense tightened and Brunswick was unable to convert on fourth-and-10.
The Phoenix picked up one first down to move to their own 32-yard line. Faced with fourth-and-2, Mecklenburg gambled by going for it but the Brunswick defense came up with a huge stop.
Two plays later, Tucker hit Coleman with a 37-yard touchdown pass and Raney connected on the PAT for a 14-13 lead with 4:32 left to play.
Mecklenburg was unable to get anything going on their next series and Brunswick came up with a sack for a 12-yard loss on third down. A bad snap on fourth down resulted in a safety as Brunswick took a 16-13 lead with 3:17 left to play.
The Bulldogs took the free-kick and got a 19-yartd run by Tucker for a first down and a 9-yard run by Jakel Edmonds for another as they only had to take a knee to run out the clock on the victory.
The Phoenix will travel to Hopewell HS for a non-district contest on Thursday evening while Brunswick will enjoy its bye week.
Coach Medley said Mecklenburg will need to be ready for their first road contest of the season.
“They are a solid team and are fast on both sides of the ball,” he said.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Mecklenburg……7 0 6 0 - 13
Brunswick………0 0 7 9 - 16
Unofficial Statistics
MB
First Downs………….1010
Rushes-yds………….41-105 28-85
Passes………………10-18-0 4-14-1
Passing yds………….122 99
Fumbles-lost…………3-2 0-0
Penalties-yds………..12-105 3-35
Punts-avg……………3-29.0 4-29.2
M Rushing – Gooch 15-62, Funderburk 12-39, Harris 4-36, Brooks 7-3, Johnson 1-0, Team 2-(-32). Passing – Brooks, 9-16-0, 132 yds. Receiving – Thomas 5-76, Rainey 3-29, Haskins 2-12
B Rushing – Harvey 12-31, Tucker 14-52, Hardy 2-2, Edmonds 3-8. Passing – Tucker, 4-14-1, 99 yds. Receiving – Coleman 3-88, Edmonds 1-11.
