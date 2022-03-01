The third-seeded Park View boys basketball team fought to the end but fell 55-38 to second-seeded Hopewell HS on Saturday night at The Norfolk Scope in a Class 3, Region A semifinal contest.
The win clinched a state tournament berth for Hopewell and improved the Blue Devils to 15-7 on the season while the loss ended the Dragons’ final season in school history with an 11-7 record.
Park View coach Danny Watkins said he is proud of his team and the way they were able to overcome adversity throughout the season.
“I am really proud of them and the effort,” he said. “I feel bad for our seniors but they should be proud of themselves and the way they competed.”
Watkins said it was the first time for his players competing on a big stage in an arena like The Norfolk Scope.
“My guys had never been in an arena like that,” he said. “But they played hard. It is something to build on.”
Park View got off to a good start in the game and stayed closed with the Blue Devils for the first seven minutes before Hopewell took advantage of two turnovers in the final minute of the opening quarter to complete a 3-point play and add a layup to take an 18-10 lead. Tomar Logan paced the Dragons with four points.
The Blue Devils continued with their man pressure defense in the second quarter and took advantage of several turnovers to open up a double-digit lead early in the stanza.
Park View got a bucket from Logan with 40 seconds left to play in the half to cut the Hopewell lead to 34-19 at the halftime break. The junior guard again paced the Dragons with four points in the quarter.
The Blue Devils outscored Park View 16-10 in the third quarter and then cruised in the final stanza on the way to the victory.
Logan was the only player in double figures for the Dragons with 13 points on the night while T. J. Alexander added eight and Cameron Hayes finished with seven.
Cameron Mise paced Hopewell with 15 points while Tyheim Love added 14.
Park View……...10 9 10 9 - 38
Hopewell………18 12 16 9 - 55
Park View – Alexander 8, Smith 2, Logan 13, K. Thomas 4, Farrar 2, Hayes 7,
Hopewell – Tinch 10, Mise 15, Love 14, James 6, Sample 4, Cheathum 2.
Park View, 77-73
In an exciting contest in South Hill last Tuesday night, Park View went out a winner in the final basketball game to be played on Dragon Court after hanging on to top 11th-seeded New Kent HS 77-73 in a regional quarterfinal contest.
The visitors got off to a good start in the contest hitting two treys in the first three minutes to jump out to a 6-4 lead at the 5:25 mark of the opening quarter.
Alexander answered with a trey at the 3:31 mark for Park View and Logan hit another at the 2:16 mark to give the Dragons a 10-6 lead.
Buckets by Smith and Logan allowed Park View to take a 15-11 lead after the opening quarter.
The Dragons quickly ran the lead to double figures early in the second quarter behind four points from Logan and a bucket by Alexander for a 21-11 lead at the 4:56 mark.
New Kent closed the deficit to 21-15 on a bucket by Calvin York at the 3:50 mark but Park View answered with a 11-0 run to take a commanding 32-15 lead at the 1:11 mark on two free throws by Amonte Farrar.
A bucket by Alexander with 13 ticks left in the first half allowed the Dragons to take a 37-22 lead to the halftime break.
After York hit a trey to open the second half scoring for New Kent, Park View answered with another 11-0 run to take a 48-25 lead at the 4:47 mark of the third quarter on a bucket by Farrar.
Just when it looked like the Dragons were going to run away, New Kent started heating up from outside as Will Ross and Joe Buchman knocked down two treys and Phillip Woodley added another as the visitors cut the Park View lead to 56-46 at the end of three quarters.
Three straight treys by Ross, Jack Swynford, Buchman and a runner by York allowed New Kent to further trim the lead to 60-57 at the 4:55 mark.
Another trey by Will Ross, a 14-year-old freshman who knocked down six 3-pointers in the game, cut the Park View lead to 67-66 with 1:48 left to play.
The Dragons did not panic as a bucket by Logan at the 1:07 mark extended the home team’s lead to 70-66.
New Kent had the ball trailing by only two with under a minute to play but missed a short shot at the rim and committed a charge with 35 seconds left and Park View hit 5 of 6 from the charity stripe over the final 23 seconds to seal the hard-fought victory.
Alexander led Park View with 22 points while Logan added 21.
Ross led New Kent with 21 points while Buchman scored 13 and York added 12.
“The kids played so hard,” Coach Watkins said after the game. “They kept fighting. I am so proud of all of them. We bent but we didn’t break.”
Park View……15 22 19 21 - 77
New Kent…….11 11 24 27 – 73
Park View – Alexander 22, Smith 5, Logan 21, Farrar 10, Hayes 12, K. Thomas 3, Watson 4.
New Kent – Ross 21, York 12, Reedy 5, Swynford 9, Riggs 2, Woodley 11, Buchman 13.
