Kirkland Excited for Lady Phoenix Volleyball

Mecklenburg High School volleyball coach Justin Kirkland said last week he is excited about the upcoming campaign as the Lady Phoenix readies for play in its debut season.
“We have girls from two good systems coming together,” he said. “We’ve got some work to do but you can tell so many different people have been working with these kids.”
Kirkland, who is a former athletic director at Bluestone High School and has nine years of coaching experience, will be assisted this season by Evie Gordon and Brittany Perkins, who will lead the junior varsity team.
The Lady Phoenix recently conditioned for two weeks before completing tryouts on Thursday.
The team has been practicing as Park View HS and the players eagerly await getting into their new gymnasium.
Thirty-three girls came out for the junior varsity team while 17 came out for varsity. Kirkland plans to keep 12 players for each team.
Kirkland said he consulted with former coaches and program insiders to make sure he gave every player a thorough look before making final cuts. He also recently took a group of girls to the UNC team camp.
Kirkland said the biggest focus right now is on serve-receive rotations since the players from Park View and Bluestone played in different systems last year.
“Their skill level is high,” he said. “It’s just a matter of learning the system.”
Mecklenburg is scheduled to travel to Lynchburg Christian for a scrimmage on August 16 and play host to Gretna in another scrimmage on August 18. The Lady Phoenix will open the regular season at Dan River HS on August 23.
