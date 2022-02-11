Dr. D Sports: Tourney Starts Friday

The Tri-Rivers District girls’ and boys’ basketball tournament will kick off on Friday evening with the higher seeds serving as hosts.
The tournament will continue on Monday with the championship round scheduled for Tuesday night.
There is still much to be decided before then however as teams try to get in as many makeup games as possible this week before the start of tourney play.
The Park View girls had a sensational week on the hardwood last week, going a perfect 4-0 with wins over district-leading Windsor and a big home win over Surry.
A strong finish to the regular season this week should secure them a Top 3 seed for the district tournament.
The Park View boys’ team meanwhile still has a chance to lock up the top seed if they win out this week. Tuesday night’s contest against Greensville was a big one and a must win for the Dragons to have a chance at earning the top seed.
The Brunswick boys are also in the running for a Top 3 seed as is the Brunswick girls’ team.
I believe it is safe to say that both Brunswick teams and both Park View teams will play at home during the opening round of the district tournament on Friday.
There is certainly plenty of excitement ahead on the hardwood!
Coach Crutchfield Was One of a Kind
I was certainly saddened to learn of the passing of former Park View HS football coach Wade Crutchfield last week.
Coach Crutchfield could not have been better to work with when I started my career at The South Hill Enterprise in the late 80’s and he was always available to talk and share some insight.
While to outsiders he may have appeared a bit tough and gruff, there was never any doubt about how much he loved his players and his football team.
When you think of a football coach from the 1980’s and 90s, there should be a picture of Coach Crutchfield on the Wikipedia page.
He also had a great sense of humor and I understand a number of his former teammates from Ferrum attended his funeral last week. I am sure there were some great stories shared.
I certainly offer my condolences this week to the Crutchfield family, especially his children Brian and Katherine.
Their Dad left his mark in Park View history!
