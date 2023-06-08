The Brunswick High School boys and girls Outdoor Track & Field teams traveled to Harrisonburg on June 2-3 to compete in the VHSL Class 2 Outdoor Track & Field State Championships.
The Brunswick boys’ team finished as the state runner-up in competition against 45 other Class 2 schools while the girls team finished in seventh place overall.
Leading the boys’ team in scoring was Leonie Bentley who scored 20 points by capturing state titles in both the 100 Meter and 200 Meter Dash. He set a new state meet record in both events. Bentley posted a time of 10.52 in the 100 Meter Dash and a time of 21.49 in the 200 Meter Dash.
Ja’malachi Pearson scored 13 points by placing second in the Long Jump and fourth in the Triple Jump.
Tyreion Coleman and Jakel Edmonds both scored 5 points. Coleman placed fourth in the 110 Meter Hurdles and Edmonds placed fourth in the 300 Meter Hurdles.
The Brunswick boys 4x100 Meter Relay Team of Edmonds, Aaron Moore, Coleman, and Bentley also captured a state championship in their event. They scored 10 points by placing first.
The boys 4x400 Meter Relay Team of Jayshaun Jones, Pearson, Yeshua Gilliam, and Moore scored 2 points by placing seventh.
Lanardre Anderson also competed in the Discus for the Bulldogs.
Leading the Brunswick girls’ team in scoring was sophomore Taniyah Hicks. She scored a total of 24 points by winning the state championship in the 300 Meter Hurdles, finishing second in the 100 Meter Hurdles, and third in the 200 Meter Dash.
Alexandria Harrison scored 11 points by placing third in the Shot Put and fourth in the Discus.
Alana Moore also competed in the 400 Meter Dash while Moore, Ke’Asia Powell, Amaria Evans, and Amber Hicks competed in the 4x100 Meter Relay. Moore, Hicks, Powell, and Jada Seaborne also competed in the 4x400 Meter Relay at the Meet.
Bentley and Hicks will travel to Greensboro, NC to compete in the Adidas Outdoor Track & Field National Meet on the campus of North Carolina A&T State University June 16-18.
