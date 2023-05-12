The Mecklenburg County High School varsity girls’ soccer team rebounded from two tough losses earlier in the week to blow out visiting George Washington HS 8-0 on Friday evening.
The victory improved the Lady Phoenix to 8-4 overall and 5-2 in the Piedmont District.
Angie Hernandez scored four goals in the victory to pace Mecklenburg while Isabella Beatty, Elena Bailey, Kaitlyn Abernathy and Grace Walsh scored one.
Walsh was selected as the player of the game for her fantastic defensive play and her first goal.
The Lady Phoenix fell 12-0 on the road at state contender and district-leading Magna Vista HS last Tuesday.
Cassie Currin and Abernathy were selected as the players of the game for their team leadership and staying engaged in the loss.
Mecklenburg dropped a 4-2 decision to Appomattox HS in a non-district contest last Monday as Trinity Pamplin and Hernandez scored goals for the Lady Phoenix.
Currin was selected as the player of the game for her fantastic effort in the contest.
The Mecklenburg HS JV girls stay undefeated on the season by topping Appomattox and Magna Vista last week to improve to 8-0-1 on the campaign.
