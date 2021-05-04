The Park View High School varsity softball team rebounded from an opening day loss to top visiting Southampton HS 8-7 on Thursday in a Tri-Rivers District contest.
The Lady Indians jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning by taking advantage of two walks, an error and a hit.
The Lady Dragons went to work in the second inning when Lizzie Wesson led off with a walk, Paige Springer reached on an error and Carrington Sasser reached on a fielder’s choice to load the bases. Tori Powell then ripped a triple to right field to clear the bases. Alex Love followed with a single to drive in Powell. Coker reached on a fly to left field to drive in Love and scored on a passed ball to give Park View a 6-2 lead.
Southampton added a run in the top of the third on two hits and a sac fly to cut the Lady Dragons lead to 6-3.
Park View scored two runs in the fourth inning when Erin Bailey walked and Coker followed with a single. Jordyn Jackson scored one run with a RBI groundout and Ashley Lewis followed with a RBI single for an 8-3 lead.
Southampton did not quit however and took advantage of two walks, a double and a grand slam homerun from Jarratt to close the margin to 8-7 in the sixth.
Park View pitcher Lizzie Wesson recorded a strikeout and got two fly outs in the top of the seventh to seal the Park View victory.
Powell led Park View with two hits while Coker, Jackson, Lewis, Wesson and Love added one hit apiece.
Windsor, 5-2
The Lady Dragons dropped their season opener 5-2 on the road at Windsor HS last Tuesday evening.
The home team jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning by taking advantage of two walks, an error, a sac fly and a RBI groundout.
Windsor hit a homerun in the second inning to extend the lead to 4-0.
Park View got on the board in the third inning when Coker tripled and scored on a RBI single by Lewis.
The Lady Dragons added another run in the fifth when Avery Evans walked and scored on a RBI single by Jackson.
Jackson went 2 for 2 in the game for Park View while Coker went 2 for 4 and Powell and Lewis each added one hit apiece.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.