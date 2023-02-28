The second-seeded Brunswick High School varsity boys basketball team ran into not only the top seeded team in the 2A regional playoffs but the top-ranked high school team in the country on Friday night, falling 113-51 to John Marshall at Huguenot HS in the regional title game.
The win improved John Marshall, the two-time defending Class 2 state champions, to 25-0 while Brunswick fell to 21-6.
Both teams will open Class 2 state tournament play this weekend as Brunswick will travel to play Region B champion Madison County (22-6) at 7 p.m. on Friday night at Monticello High School in Charlottesville while the Justices will play host to Region B runner-up Strasburg.
John Marshall has been dominant all season and outscored their three opponents in the regional playoffs by a total of 341-139 after topping Prince Edward 124-41 and Thomas Jefferson 104-47 in their other two games.
“We played extremely hard,” said Brunswick County coach Charrreko Walker. “When you are playing the No. 1 ranked team in the country, you can’t turn the ball over and we did that early which lead to easy buckets. They were certainly as good as advertised.”
Jamarkell Mays, the Tri-Rivers District player of the year, did not play for the Bulldogs on Friday night as he continues to recover from a knee injury that he first suffered late in the regular season and one that he reaggravated in Brunswick’s regional quarterfinal contest.
“Not having Mays tremendously affected the way we could play,” Walker said.
Brunswick will need a win over Madison County in the state quarterfinals to get another shot at John Marshall in the state semifinals.
“We will have to limit turnovers and our shooters will need to hit shots,” he said.
The Jayem went right to work in the regional title game as Jason Rivera and Damon Thompson, Jr., knocked down early treys for an 8-0 lead at the 5:53 mark of the first quarter.
Jamalachi Pearson scored for Brunswick on a runner to cut the lead to 8-2 at the 5:40 mark.
After Jamarjae Barner scored for the Bulldogs, JM went on a 6-0 run to take a 17-4 lead on a trey by Dennis Parker, Jr., who will play at North Carolina State next season.
A layup by Jamari Anderson late in the opening stanza cut the lead to 24-8 as the Justices took a 28-8 lead after the opening quarter.
A baseline power dunk by Parker extended the lead to 42-12 at the 5:56 mark of the second quarter.
Pearson got the Brunswick fans on their feet after a big dunk on a hard drive to the basket that cut the JM lead to 56-16 at the 3:59 mark of the quarter.
Noah Sadler and Pearson added buckets late in the stanza for Brunswick but John Marshall took a commanding 68-24 lead to the halftime break.
Brunswick put a 4-0 run together early in the third quarter on back-to-back buckets by Pearson and Sadler but JM continued their high-octane offensive show taking a 100-39 lead on a 3-point play by Parker on the final play of the third quarter.
Both teams substituted liberally in the final quarter as JM claimed the 113-51 victory.
Parker led all scorers with 28 points while Latrel Allmond, one of the top ranked freshmen in the Class of 2026, scored 19 and Jason Rivera and Damon Thompson added 17 points apiece.
Pearson led Brunswick with 16 points while Barner and Jayshaun Jones added 10 points apiece.
John Marshall……….24 44 32 13 - 113
Brunswick………….. 8 16 15 12 - 51
John Marshall – Sookins 3, Thompson 17, Bailey 15, Parker 28, Rivera 17, M. Hill 3, J. Hill 2, Mickey 3, Rose 6, Allmond 19.
Brunswick – Tucker 1, Barner 10, Sadler 4, Jones 10, Pearson 16, Anderson 8, Harrison 2.
Brunswick, 52-46
The Bulldogs topped Greensville County HS for the third time this season with a hard-fought 52-46 victory on Thursday night in front of a big crowd in Lawrenceville in a regional semifinal contest.
Brunswick came out clicking on all cylinders on offense and defense and jumped out to a 7-0 lead on a runner by Barner at the 4:32 mark of the first quarter.
Greensville got on the scoreboard on a bucket by Malik Pope at the 3:38 mark but it would be the Eagles only basket over the first eight minutes as Justice Green answered with a trey on the next trip down court and Brunswick ended the stanza on a 10-0 run to open up a commanding 17-2 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Eagles fought back to close the gap to 17-7 on a 3-point play by Isaac Parker at the 5:30 mark of the second quarter but Pearson knocked down a trey and Jamari Anderson and Jones added buckets to extend the lead to 24-12 at the 3:24 mark.
Greensville got four points apiece from Jahmarion Walton and Noah Rodgers to end the quarter on a 10-2 run to close the halftime deficit to 26-20.
The Eagles got as close as 31-26 on a bucket at the 5:30 mark of the third quarter but Brunswick closed the quarter on a 7-2 run to take a 38-28 lead to the final stanza.
Greensville tried to make a late push midway through the final quarter and closed the Brunswick lead to 45-40 on a bucket by Xzavion Walton at the 1:41 mark but the Bulldogs got a big layup by Jayden Tucker to extend the lead to 49-40 with 1:18 left to play.
The Eagles picked up two steals in a row early in the final minute and cut the Brunswick lead to 49-46 on a bucket by Parker with 48 seconds left but the Bulldogs hit 3 of 6 from the charity stripe over the final 38 seconds to seal the victory.
Jones led a balanced Bulldogs’ scoring attack with 10 points while Barner, Green and Pearson scored eight points apiece and Sadler and Tucker added seven apiece.
X. Walton led Greensville with 20 points.
Brunswick………17 9 12 14 - 52
Greensville………2 18 8 18 - 46
Brunswick – Tucker 7, Barner 8, Sadler 7, Jones 10, Green 8, Pearson 8, Anderson 4.
Greensville – Parker 7, X. Walton 20, Phillips 6, J. Walton 7, Rodgers 4, Pope 2.
Brunswick, 62-39
Tied at 28 at halftime with visiting Bruton HS in a regional quarterfinal game last Tuesday night in Lawrenceville, Brunswick seized control of the game with a 22-4 run in the third quarter on the way to a 62-39 victory over the Panthers.
Brunswick sized the momentum when Sadler hit back-to-back buckets to give the Bulldogs a 35-30 lead at the 5:42 mark of the third quarter.
After Bruton scored at the 5:27 to cut the lead to three, Brunswick answered with a 15-0 run highlighted by treys from Barner and Green and two buckets by Sadler to take a 51-32 lead to the final quarter.
Brunswick coach Charreko Walker was able to go to the bench late to give his starters some rest leading into Thursday night’s semifinal contest.
Both teams were tentative early with a number of turnovers on both sides but Bruton jumped out to a 13-8 lead in the first quarter before Brunswick got going in the second behind nine points from Jones to outscore the Panthers 20-15 and tie the score at 28 at the halftime break.
Jones led Brunswick with 15 points on the night while Sadler scored 14.
Brandon Freeman led Bruton with 19 points.
The night was not all roses for Brunswick as Mays entered the game in the second quarter after having missed four games with a knee injury and almost immediately reaggravated it when he went down on a drive to the bucket and had to be helped from the court.
Brunswick………8 20 23 11 - 62
Bruton………….13 15 4 7 – 39
Brunswick – Tucker 4, Barner 8, Sadler 14, Jones 15, Green 8, Pearson 4, Anderson 7, Harrison 2.
Bruton – Phillips 2, Freeman 19, Phillips 7, Davis 4, Posey 6, Turner 1.
