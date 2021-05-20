Lady Dragons Drop Two Slugfests

The Park View High School varsity softball team had no trouble scoring runs in two games late last week but ended up dropping both after falling 15-14 to the Lady Patriots Home School on the road Thursday.
The two losses dropped the Lady Dragons to 4-3 on the season.
The Lady Dragons took a 14-13 lead to the seventh inning on Thursday but the Lady Patriots took advantage of a walk and a 2-run homer to claim a 15-14 victory.
It was the second heartbreaker of the week for Park View against a pair of non-district opponents.
Park View fell behind 5-0 through three innings against the Lady Patriots but got on the scoreboard in the top of the fourth when Hannah Powell walked and scored on a RBI triple by Kaylee Coker.
The Lady Dragons exploded for seven runs in the top of the fifth when Ashlyn Lewis singled and Jordyn Jackson reached on an error. A walk to Lizzie Wesson loaded the bases and Alex Love drew a bases loaded walk to plate the first run of the stanza. Avery Evans, Erin Bailey and Powell all followed with RBI singles. Coker’s second triple of the game drove in three runs. Singles by Lewis, Jackson and Wesson scored another run for a 9-8 lead.
Park View scored five runs in the sixth on a RBI double by Coker, a 2-run triple by Jackson and two Lady Patriots errors.
The home team fought back with four runs in the bottom of the sixth and then got the walk off 2-run homer in the bottom of the seventh to claim the win.
Coker went 3 for 6 in the game for Park View with 5 RBI while Jackson went 3 for 5 with 2 RBI. Lewis went 2 for 5 with three runs scored while Wesson went 2 for 4 with a RBI. Bailey recorded one hit with 2 RBI while Evans and Love had a hit and a RBI. Tori Powell had a hit and scored a run while H. Powell had one hit and Elizabeth Powell scored three runs.
The Lady Patriots hit three homeruns in the game.
Nottoway, 16-14
Nottoway rallied for 11 runs in the bottom of the sixth inning last Tuesday evening and nipped the Lady Dragons 16-14 in Crewe.
Park View had gotten off to a good start in the game and scored five runs in the top of the third to open up a 7-3 lead.
The Lady Dragons led 11-5 going into the bottom of the sixth when the Lady Cougars took advantage of six walks and seven singles to score 11 runs and open up a 16-11 lead.
Jordyn Jackson ripped a two-run RBI triple in the top of the seventh and then scored on a RBI single by Wesson to cut the margin to 16-14. Park View brought the tying run to the plate in the inning but Nottoway got a fly ball for the final out to preserve the win.
Coker led off the game with her third homerun of the season for Park View and went 2 for 5 with 2 RBI in the contest while Jackson went 3 for 5 with 2 RBI and Alex Love went 3 for 4 with 2 RBI.
Wesson went 2 for 5 with a RBI while Danasia Sturdivant went 1 for 2 with 2 RBI, Avery Evans added a hit and a RBI, and Lewis and Bailey added a hit apiece.
Bailey scored three runs in the contest for Park View while Love, Evans and Jackson scored two runs apiece.
