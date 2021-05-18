The Park View High School boys’ soccer team cruised to another lopsided win on Friday night, topping visiting Windsor HS 9-1 in a Tri-Rivers District contest.
The victory improved the Dragons to a perfect 4-0 on the season.
“We are playing great as a team. There is very good fluidity between the players on the field and it is creating good ball movement making it easier on us physically since we only have 12 players,” said Park View head coach Pepe Pacheco. “We need to work on continuing to keep great possession of the ball during the game due to our lower numbers and also we need to work on being prepared mentally for any team we confront especially going forward into regionals when we will play tougher teams.”
Pacheco said having a large number of seniors on the roster and having his son on the coaching staff had led to a family atmosphere.
“We have a very tight knit team and we have a very good relationship making us comfortable on and off the field. It is a pleasure to coach with my son and it creates a sense of family within the team,” he said.
Park View wasted little time in going to work on Friday evening, jumping out to a 1-0 lead just four minutes into the match on a goal by Justin Zincone.
Five minutes later, Elias Fadool scored on a nice cross for a 2-0 lead.
After Windsor scored in the 27th minute, Jacob Fadool scored three straight goals for a 5-1 lead at the 14:28 mark.
A shot by E. Fadool at the 10:07 mark that was deflected into the goal by a Windsor defender increased the Park View lead to 7-1 and Adam Crabel scored with under two minutes to play in the first half for an 8-1 lead.
Adam Crabel added his second goal of the match at the 29:16 mark of the second half to make the final margin as the game was called forty minutes in due to the mercy rule.
PV, 9-1
The Dragons got an early test from visiting Appomattox Regional Governor’s School last Tuesday evening before pulling away for a 9-1 victory.
The visitors got on the scoreboard first just five minutes into the match but goals by Chase and Adam Crabel gave Park View a 2-1 lead.
E. Fadool, J. Fadool and Salvador Gutierrez scored later in the first half for a 5-1 lead.
J. Fadool scored three straight and C. Crabel added one in the second half on the way to the lopsided victory.
