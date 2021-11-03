Bulldogs Fall 26-22 to Sussex

Coming off of its second two-week COVID-19 break of the season, the Brunswick High School varsity football team only practiced for two days before playing host to Sussex-Central HS in Lawrenceville on Thursday night.
The Bulldogs fell behind 12-0 early but rallied for a 14-12 halftime lead before the visitors pulled away in the second half for a 26-22 victory.
The win improved Sussex to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the Tri-Rivers District while Brunswick fell to 3-2 overall and 1-2 in the district.
“We only were able to practice Tuesday and Wednesday,” said Bulldogs’ coach Darrell Owens. “We started out slow again. We made some adjustments on defense but we could have played better.”
Brunswick quarterback Troy Duncan scored both touchdowns for the Bulldogs in the first half on short runs and added a 2-point conversion pass to Jaheim Hicks.
Duncan hooked up with Aaron Moore on a 14-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to cut the lead to 26-22.
“We tried an onside kick but they were able to recover it and run out the clock,” said Owens.
Hicks caught six passes for 87 yards and added a 2-point conversion in the game while rushing for 52 yards on seven carries. He also totaled eight tackles on defense with a forced fumble.
Moore caught five passes for 55 yards and a touchdown while adding 12 tackles on defense with one tackle for a loss.
Deonte Allen added eight tackles on defense with a fumble recovery for Brunswick.
Duncan finished 13 of 18 passing for 155 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
Zyear Puryear led the Brunswick rushing attack with 55 yards on 11 carries.
The Bulldogs were scheduled to play at Franklin HS on Tuesday night in a makeup contest and complete their regular season at Greensville on Friday in the Ole’ Wooden Bucket game.
“We will need to be able to run the ball against Franklin,” Owens said. “Against Greensville, we will have to contain their quarterback and we can’t turn the ball over.”
