It was a big week on the hardwood for the Park View High School varsity girls’ basketball team as the Lady Dragons went 4-0, topping district-leading Windsor HS and beating Surry HS for the first time in a number of years.
The four wins improved the Lady Dragons to 8-6 overall and 7-4 in the district.
“We had a great week,” said Park View coach Michael Barmoy.
The visiting Lady Broncos got off to a great start on Friday at Park View, jumping out to a 15-5 lead before Deaona Watkins hit a put back to cut the lead to 15-7 at the end of the first quarter.
The Lady Dragons clawed back into the game in the second quarter as Yvonne Dixon recorded a steal and layup and hit a short jumper at the 3:56 mark to trim the lead to 18-13.
A trey by Park View’s Jaliyah Boswell helped cut the Franklin lead to 23-16 at the halftime break.
The Lady Dragons continued to fight back in the third quarter even when Watkins was saddled with her third and fourth fouls of the night.
A trey by Asia Green trimmed the Franklin lead to 25-22 at the 3:05 mark and a trey by Jordyn Maclin just before the buzzer cut the Lady Broncos lead to 29-27 at the end of three quarters.
Park View took control of the game early in the fourth quarter when Ahmyah Hicks hits a short jumper for a 31-29 lead at the 6:07 mark.
A steal and layup by Green gave the Lady Dragons a 46-38 lead on the way to the big win.
Green led Park View with 11 points in the game while Maclin scored 10 and Watkins added nine.
Seniors’ Deaona Watkins, Asia Green and Ahmyah Hicks were honored before the contest as part of Senior Night festivities.
Park View……...7 9 11 22 - 49
Franklin………15 8 6 14 - 43
Park View – Dixon 7, Hicks 4, Maclin 10, D. Watkins 9, Boswell 3, King 3, Green 11.
Franklin – Everette 11, Barrett 6, Battle 6, Wiggins 4, Ricks 2, Huskie 11.
PV, 50-47
After losing a close one on the road at Windsor HS last week, the Lady Dragons avenged that loss by topping the district leaders 50-47 in South Hill last Wednesday night.
D. Watkins seven points in first quarter as Park View jumped out to a 12-8 lead. Windsor fought back with a 12-8 run in the second quarter to knot the score at 20 at the halftime break.
Watkins tallied nine points in the third quarter to give Park View a two-point lead and
Markeria King scored eight in the final quarter to help seal the win.
D. Watkins led Park View with 21 points while King added 14.
Melissa Carr led Windsor with 21 points.
Park View………12 8 15 15 - 50
Windsor………….8 12 13 13 - 47
Park View – Dixon 4, A. Watkins 7, Macklin 2, D. Watkins 21, Green 2, King 14.
Windsor – Brown 12, Carr 21, Stephens 12.
PV, 43-34
The Lady Dragons beat Surry for the first time in a number of years with a 43-34 victory in South Hill last Tuesday night.
The Lady Cougars led 27-25 going into the final quarter but Watkins scored six straight points for Park View and then added a tough runner in the paint to help the Lady Dragons open up a 35-30 lead at the 4:03 mark of the fourth quarter
A rebound and putback by Watkins and a bucket by Maclin extended the Park View lead to 39-31 at the 2:18 mark.
Surry hit a trey at the 1:57 mark to cut the lead to 39-34 but Maclin got a steal and a layup and buried a trey at the 1:14 mark to put the wraps on the victory.
Watkins led Park View with 20 points while Maclin added 14.
Park View……17 .2 6 18 - 43
Surry……..…..11 10 6 . 7 – 34
Park View – A. Watkins 2, Maclin 14, D. Watkins 20, King 7.
Surry – Lee 2, Rowland 3, Shaw 2, I. Shaw 4, White 17, Maynard 2, Stripling 4.
PV, 49-24
The Lady Dragons jumped out to a 16-2 first quarter lead and cruised past visiting Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 49-24 in South Hill last Monday evening.
Aniya Watkins scored 11 of her game-high 19 points in the first quarter to get the Lady Dragons off to a torrid start.
D. Watkins added 10 points in the victory for Park View while Megan Young led ARGS with 12 points.
Park View…………16 8 20 5 - 49
ARGS………………2 9 6 7 – 24
Park View – Dixon 4, Hicks 2, A. Watkins 19, Black 3, D. Watkins 10, Boswell 5, King 2, Green 4.
Appomattox Regional Governor’s School – Young 12, Riggs 2, Smith 7, Washington 3.
